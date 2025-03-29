EFCC breaks silence on alleged link between Achimugu’s probe and Atiku, Sanwo-Olu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that its investigation into Ms. Aisha Achimugu is not politically motivated and has no connection to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale clarified this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The commission had earlier declared Achimugu, 51, from Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi, wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Contrary to some claims, Oyewale emphasised that the investigation of Achimugu had no connection to any political figures.

“She is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared wanted by the commission,” he said.

He said that the EFCC began its investigation into Achimugu in 2022.

“Although she sought an injunction in court to prevent the commission from arresting, investigating, inviting, or detaining her, the injunction was challenged and vacated on Feb. 19, 2025, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

“The court ruled that no court has the power to stop the investigative powers of the Police, EFCC, or any agency established under the law to investigate crimes when there is reasonable suspicion or ample evidence of an offence.

“The court also upheld the interim forfeiture order of assets suspected to be proceeds of crime, dismissing Achimugu’s suit as lacking merit.

“The foregoing establishes that the EFCC’s case against her has no immediate or remote nexus with any politician or veiled or open reference to any political engagement or transaction.