Atiku reacts to claims he collected money from Sanwo-Olu to run 2023 election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says he never received any money from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for his 2023 election campaign.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Atiku Media Office in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement was issued by Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe. He denied the reports that Sanwo-Olu gave money to the former vice president for his 2023 presidential election campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku was the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Ibe, in the statement, described the insinuations as a lie and kindergarten propaganda.

He said that the report had claimed that Sanwo-Olu had made available to Abubakar money purportedly belonging to Lagos.

The media aide stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also credited with investigating the matter.

Ibe described the report as "a blatant lie from the pit of hell; a contrived political hogwash and a futile campaign of calumny aimed at advancing a political interest against Abubakar."

He said that Abubakar did not know Sanwo-Olu and had never met him before.

“How is it possible for an Atiku who did not know and had no connection with Sanwo-Olu to have a transaction with him involving the exchange of money, let alone during the presidential election of 2023 in which his boss was a contestant? To what end would that be?" he queried.

I advised EFCC to make public the outcome of its alleged investigation, since it had been dragged into it.