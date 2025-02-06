FCTA to spend N3.6bn on construction of 3 police stations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N3.6 billion for constructing three police divisional headquarters and staff quarters in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.

Adamu Gwary, Director of the Security Services Department, FCTA, said this in Abuja on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the first FCT Executive Committee meeting of 2025.

Gwary, a fellow of the Nigerian Defence College, stated that the move aimed to enhance security infrastructure across the FCT.

He recalled that in September 2024, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had emphasised the need to bring security closer to the people, particularly those in satellite towns and rural communities.

The minister also directed the provision of critical infrastructure, including constructing two police divisional headquarters in each of the six area councils.

Gwary explained that nine divisional headquarters had already been approved and were near completion.

“At that time, nine were approved, and today, three more have been presented and approved, making it two divisional headquarters in each of the six area councils.

“This aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, ensuring effective, efficient, and adequate security for FCT residents.

“This support also fulfills the FCT minister’s promise to improve security in the city, satellite towns, and area councils following his visit to the six area councils in 2024,” he said.

Gwary assured security support would continue and noted that the Wike-led FCTA had significantly progressed in tackling crime in the FCT.

He stated that insecurity indices in the territory were declining and reaffirmed the FCTA’s commitment to further reducing crime.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the minister’s support achieves the desired impact.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Mr Chidi Amadi, stated that the FCT Executive Committee meeting was the first in 2025 and the 12th under the Wike-led administration.

Amadi explained that 12 memos were presented at the meeting, some of which were stepped down, others withdrawn, and some updated for future presentation.