We cannot remove Egbetokun as I-G - Police Service Commission clarify

The commission wishes to clarify that it does not have constitutional powers to determine the appointment or removal of the Inspector-General of Police.



The PSC is one of the Federal Executive Bodies established under Section 153(m) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.



Paragraph 30, Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution and Clause 6(1) of the PSC (Establishment) Act, 2001 are very clear on the commission’s powers.



According to the Constitution, the commission is responsible for appointing, promoting, dismissing, and exercising disciplinary control over persons in the Nigeria Police Force, except the I-G.



The law is clear about the commission’s mandate, which does not extend to the I-G, who is appointed by the President with advice from the Police Council,