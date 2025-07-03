Interswitch underpins human-centric storytelling with new Pan-African thematic campaign

Interswitch remains true to their ‘Never Stop’ brand philosophy with the official launch of their TVC aimed at portraying the indispensable role of their fintech solutions in everyday interactions of human life.

As an outstanding player in Africa’s integrated payments and digital commerce sphere, Interswitch chooses to show a compellingly brilliant narrative of hope, perseverance and ambition — all of which are familiar human concepts — in the new TV Commercial.

Speaking at the exclusive screening, Dr Cherry Eromosele, the Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group underscored the brand’s commitment to human-centric storytelling.

“This is not just about the business or the brand; it’s about people; it’s about the story we tell that touches lives,” she said.

Made in Africa, for Africans

The commercial was shot entirely in African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda and features Africa’s brightest talents, with the aim of showcasing African excellence and authenticity.

L–R: Paul Otu, Divisional Head, Design & User Experience, Interswitch; Yemisi Owonubi, Head, Masterbrand, Communications and CSR, Interswitch; Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch; and Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications & CSR, Interswitch, at the premiere of the new Interswitch Masterbrand TVC, held recently at the Interswitch Innovation Hub, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Human-centric angle

While artificial intelligence automation has taken prominence in the technology space today, Interswitch has chosen to intricately explore human values, reflecting its commitment to conscious storytelling.

Addressing its impact on the everyday human experience, Eromosele stated, “It is a cultural moment. It reflects who we are and why we exist — to enable progress, empower dreams, and fuel the heartbeat of commerce and connection across Africa. By humanising our story, we show that our impact goes far beyond technology and lives in the daily lives we touch. In doing so, we are helping to build a digital Africa where everyone and every business can thrive.”

L–R: Paul Otu, Divisional Head Design & User Experience, Interswitch; Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications and CSR; Yemisi Owonubi, Head, Masterbrand, Communications & CSR, Interswitch; Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch; Cyril Nwaoha, Group Director, Growth and Development, DDB Nigeria (Casers Group); and Mike Dube, Managing Director, Acon Media, during the premiere of the new Interswitch Masterbrand TVC, held recently at the Interswitch Innovation Hub, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Divisional Head for Brands, Communications, Content and Storytelling at Interswitch, Tomi Ogunlesi buttressed this point.