Inside the Life and Miracles of Uma Ukpai, God’s General

Uma Ukpai was a Nigerian Christian leader, evangelist and preacher. He was the founder of Uma Ukpai and president of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), a non-denominational gospel ministry located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Ukpai was also a leading voice of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The evangelist embraced public ministry, but many say he was reluctant at heart because he preferred to let his works speak louder than his words. His Christian journey proves that sometimes the greatest generals in God’s army are forged in the fire of pain and perseverance.

Intriguing Early Life and Education

Uma was born on 7th January, 1945, and he hailed from Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State, Nigeria. He lost his father at age 10, a heartbreaking event that almost ended his educational pursuit.

Though he had uncles who could sponsor his educational pursuit, he refused because his Christian background displeased them. As time went on, he learnt to work and save money to finance his way through post-primary school.

He attended Uma Ukpai Memorial Primary School, Asaga, and Khana County Council School, Ogoni, before proceeding to All Saints Secondary School, Aba, and the Niger Delta Technical School (now Boys Technical College, Aba).

Ukpai is a graduate of the School of Journalism and Television, he holds a Certificate in Electrical Engineering Practice, a Diploma in Journalism, a Bachelor's and a Doctorate Degrees in Divinity.

He also obtained degrees from other institutions like; Frisham, Hermitage, United Kingdom; South Florida Christian College, Miami, Florida, USA; Carolina Christian University and Burke Bible College, Kentucky, USA.

Ukpai’s Evangelistic Works

The deceased cleric started his Christian journey in 1958. For more than 30 years, Ukpai’s ministry ran a medical outreach while doing the work of God. Until his death, he was the president of the Nigerian Council of Gospel Ministers (COGMON) and the National Chairman of the Think-Tank Committee of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Ukpai’s ministry birthed the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the 1970s and 1980s and became one of the financiers after the Greater Lagos For Christ Crusade, which involved 5,000 choristers and 7,110 as counsellors. He was the Chairman of King of Kings Medical Outreach International Inc., which operates a hundred-bed Specialist Hospital in Abia State.

He initiated the One Million Man Crusade, commissioned with the vision of breaking the curses under which the black man labours and founded the Greater Ohafia For Christ Crusade.

Dr Uma conducted crusades in many parts of the world. He was a co-author with Billy Graham and other great men of God on 'The Work of an Evangelist'.

The reverend was also the first African main speaker at the World Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) World Convention '96 in Miami, USA. He authored over 14 books and conducted a television ministry for many years.

Ukpai’s Miracles

The preacher of God’s word started his miraculous works at his teenage age. Ukpai said his first miracle happened when he was still in school;

A mad man came to my school and pursued everybody. He was a healthy looking man and he made me wonder if the life of a mad man wasn’t better than that of a normal person. He came into the school and he was stark naked. His name was Deco. As people were running away from him in school, God said to me that I could also make him run away. It was a strange voice that I heard. I commanded the mad man to roll out of the school. He fell and he rolled out of the school.

There are many other testimonies of physical healings, deliverance from spiritual afflictions, and lives being transformed. Though individual testimonies aren’t made public, they are often personal to the ministry.

Ukpai’s Personal Life

Ukpai was married to Philomena, who is also a pastor. They had nine children, including an adopted child, but due to an unfortunate incident he lost two children when his trusted driver ran into the river, on his way to a crusade in his village.

Meanwhile, the evangelist revealed that God spoke to him two months before the incident. According to him; God had told me on that day, I won’t answer your prayers. I want to test you and know how you love me. According to reports, he was restored.

Ukpai’s family announced that he passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. The revered teacher’s messages of faith, healing, and hope inspired generations of Christians and contributed significantly to the growth of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria.

The ‘God’s General’ will be remembered as a teacher of the Word and faith, whose legacy continues to inspire Christians around the world.

Quick Summary about Rev. Uma Ukpai