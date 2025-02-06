INEC abandons defence as PDP intensifies challenge in Edo election tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its defence at the Edo 2024 Governorship Election Tribunal without presenting any witnesses, a move that has raised serious questions about its stance in the ongoing electoral dispute.

INEC had been accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the election in favour of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

However, instead of defending itself with testimony, INEC’s legal counsel formally withdrew from calling witnesses, a decision the Tribunal accepted.



Legal analysts suggest this strategy may be risky, as INEC will now rely on arguments presented by APC and Governor Okpebholo’s legal teams.

“By failing to call witnesses, INEC has effectively left its defence in the hands of others, which could weaken its position,” a senior legal practitioner commented.

The PDP has built its case on the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly Section 137, which prioritises documentary evidence over oral testimony, and Section 73(2), which mandates the cancellation of results where ballot paper and BVAS serial numbers were not pre-recorded.

The Tribunal has already admitted critical BVAS machines into evidence, which the PDP claims reveal over-voting and inconsistencies.

This development follows an investigation by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), which alleged that INEC played a role in inflating votes for the APC.