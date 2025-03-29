I'm proud to be associated with you - Buhari phones Tinubu on 73rd birthday

Former President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his deep bond with his successor, President Bola Tinubu, with a heart-melting message on the latter's birthday.

Tinubu turned 73 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, marking another milestone in his personal journey. His predecessor is using the occasion to express how proud he is to be associated with him.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, March 28, 2025, Buhari joined Tinubu's family and the nation to celebrate the President's big day.

He expressed his prayers and best wishes to Tinubu, asking for good health, long life, and a successful time in office as he leads the country.

This is contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Buhari, on Saturday.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Shehu quoted the former President as saying to Tinubu.

Buhari grateful to Tinubu, other APC leaders

Buhari said he and his family remain indebted to Tinubu and the other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders for their invaluable contributions towards the formation of the party, which helped him to become a two-term president after failed attempts in the past.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organizer, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good,” the statement added.

In the same vein, the former President wished Tinubu, his family, and the nation a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and a happy and joyous Sallah celebration.