My knight in shining armor - First Lady lavishes praise on Tinubu on 73rd birthday

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has endearingly celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 73rd birthday.

The President clocked 73 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, attracting a lot of prayers and good wishes from family members, political associates, and the general public.

However, one message that stood out from the lot was the heartwarming words with which his wife serenaded him.

In a special tribute, the former senator described her husband as a knight in shining armour while thanking God for sustaining the President over the years.

“I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life, over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today. May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace and prosperity,” the First Lady wrote.

Political elites celebrate President Tinubu

The president’s birthday has always been a cynosure long before he emerged as the country’s leader. Politicians and technocrats alike always look forward to the 29th of March to celebrate Tinubu, and this year is no different.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described President Tinubu’s passion for Nigeria’s progress as contagious, adding that his vision and dedication to Nigeria are inspiring.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish you a happy 73rd birthday. Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and I am honoured to celebrate with you,” the Senate President partly said.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abass also felicitated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, which is on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Abbas, who noted that President Tinubu deserves to be celebrated on his birthday, paid glowing tributes to the Nigerian leader.

The speaker said Nigeria was lucky to have a democrat and patriot, Tinubu, as its leader at this critical point in the country’s democratic journey.

He described Tinubu as one of the most experienced politicians to have occupied the presidential seat, having excelled at various times at the state and federal levels in the executive and legislative arms of government.