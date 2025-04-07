IGP withdraws Emir Sanusi’s invitation - gives update on interrogation over Sallah violence

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn the invitation issued to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over his alleged role in the violence that erupted during the Sallah celebration on March 30.

Sanusi had initially been summoned to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

However, in a sudden reversal, the police announced that his statement would instead be taken in Kano.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 6, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said the decision followed consultations with respected stakeholders in Kano.

"Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement," Adejobi stated.

According to the police, intelligence reports had warned that the two rival Emirs—Sanusi and Ado Bayero—were planning separate Durbar Festivals, raising concerns about potential clashes.

The police had banned the traditional horseback procession, but Sanusi reportedly defied the order by mounting a horse while returning from Eid prayers.

Adejobi noted that this act provoked some youths, leading to violent clashes that resulted in the death of one Usman Sagiru and left several others injured.

“The Force had issued prior warnings, and if those warnings had been heeded, the situation could have been different,” Adejobi added.

The police spokesman confirmed that several arrests had been made in connection with the violence and assured that all those found culpable would face justice.

“The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism,” he emphasised.