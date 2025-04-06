Police invite Emir Sanusi over Durbar procession, probe of Sallah day violence

The Nigeria Police Force has formally invited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to be questioned over an incident that occurred during the recent Sallah celebrations in Kano.

According to a police statement, the invitation is connected to an ongoing investigation into the killing of a man during the Eid prayers held on Sunday, March 30.

The violence reportedly broke out shortly after the Emir completed his prayers and returned to the palace. While he had walked to the Eid ground, he rode back in a traditional procession on horseback, a move that drew massive public attention.

The police had earlier questioned Wada Isyaku, popularly known as the ‘Shamakin Kano’ and a key aide to the Emir, for allegedly violating a state-imposed ban on the Durbar procession.

The Durbar is a cultural display usually held at the end of Ramadan, but was suspended this year due to security concerns.

Despite the restrictions, Emir Sanusi reportedly went ahead with elements of the Durbar, including the Hawan Nasarawa procession and a courtesy visit to the Government House, drawing huge crowds across the city.

In a letter signed by CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, Commissioner of Police (Operations), the Emir has been asked to appear at the Force Intelligence Department headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, by 10 a.m. The directive reportedly came from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

The Kano State Police Command has maintained that the restriction on Durbar activities was necessary to prevent potential unrest during the festive period.