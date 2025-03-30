Emir Sanusi II calls for justice over killing of 16 Kano indigenes in Edo

The 16th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on security agencies to ensure justice for the Kano indigenes who were brutally murdered in Edo State.

Speaking during the Eid prayer sermon at the Kano Eid ground, Kofar Mata, on Sunday, the Emir condemned the killings and urged authorities to act swiftly. The gathering was attended by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, his entourage, and a large congregation of Muslim faithful.

“This matter must not be allowed to go unpunished. Justice must be done to prevent further escalation and ensure lasting peace,” the Emir stated.

The call for justice comes in the wake of the gruesome killing of 16 people from Kano in Edo State, an incident that has sparked outrage and heightened tensions. Reports indicate that the victims, mostly traders, were attacked and killed under yet-to-be-clarified circumstances.

Emir Sanusi II extended condolences to the grieving families and urged them to seek redress through legal and peaceful means. He emphasised that justice can only be achieved through proper legal channels.

In a firm warning to Kano’s youth, he discouraged any acts of retaliation, reminding them that revenge is forbidden in Islam. He urged young people to remain calm and law-abiding, warning that any attempt at vengeance would only destabilise the community and undermine the pursuit of justice.

As the investigation continues, the Emir’s appeal highlights the urgent need for authorities to address the situation and prevent further unrest.