IGP bans officers in mufti from carrying rifles - warns against rights violations

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a stern warning to officers against human rights violations, misconduct, and improper dressing, stressing that no officer should carry rifles while dressed in civilian attire.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with police managers on Monday, February 10, Egbetokun directed all tactical squads to operate strictly in their assigned uniforms.

His directives were contained in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi.

“No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti),” Egbetokun stated.

The IGP noted that the police force had received numerous complaints regarding rights violations and warned that any officer found culpable would face serious consequences.

“The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing the importance of operating in approved uniforms,” the statement read.

Egbetokun cracks down on police misconduct

In addition to addressing misconduct, Egbetokun condemned the indiscriminate transfer of cases without proper authorisation, describing it as a practice that places undue burdens on affected parties and delays justice.

“The IGP further emphasised on the indiscriminate transfer of cases without the written approval of the IGP. This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated,” the statement added.