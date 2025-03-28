Ibas tasks paramilitary organisations to participate in joint operations in Rivers

The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, has enjoined paramilitary organisations to participate effectively in joint operations geared towards degrading the capabilities of criminal elements within the state.

Ibas made the remark when he met with the Heads of Paramilitary Organisations in Port Harcourt on Friday and charged them with contributing their quota to combating criminal activities.

The Administrator said that without a secure environment, the state would not have meaningful development.

He advised them to intensify efforts to ensure that criminal elements were not emboldened to cause insecurity in Rivers.

Ibas explained the essence of meeting with critical stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminality and acknowledged their contributions to ensuring peace in the state.

“If you have people who can conduct their legitimate business and are not able to conduct their business as enshrined in our laws, then they lose out, and criminals take control of the state.

“I will, therefore, need you in all aspects of maintaining this law and order.

‘’It therefore means that in conducting your various roles, you must have at heart the interest of Nigeria and the people of Rivers in particular,” he said.

Ibas directed them to increase their patrols and ensure that criminals did not have access to the state's resources.

“The responsibility has been given to individuals and organisations, as such, we must all work towards making sure that this state is very, very safe,” Ibas said.

He emphasised the importance of engaging in dialogue to support intelligence-gathering efforts in addressing issues of kidnapping and communal conflicts.

The administrator frowned at a situation in which vehicles with no registered plate numbers or concealed numbers were allowed to ply the roads within the state, adding that such a situation posed security threats.

He observed that trucks overturned on roads, which could be due to their poor condition or sometimes due to the actions and inactions of other road users, causing obstruction.

Ibas stated that such acts were serious traffic offenses and must be curbed to minimise the number of casualties and deaths witnessed on the roads.

He urged them to reduce insecurity while collaborating with the military, DSS, and local security agencies in intelligence sharing.

He also urged them to provide requisite operational assistance to the police and other security agencies.

Ibas commended them for their contributions to the development and security of the state over the years and pledged the government’s support to their operations to achieve maximal success.

He, however, said that the state Information Ministry should co-ordinate the activity and work together to create awareness at the grassroots on the impact of not having a secure environment.

In his response, Mr Felix Madumere, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Rivers Command, thanked the Sole Administrator for the information he shared with them, which would help their daily operations.