'I left office with no added assets' - Buhari boasts to APC governors

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he left office with the same physical assets he had upon assuming power in 2015, emphasising his commitment to integrity during his time in office.

Buhari made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at his residence in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 9.

The gathering, led by PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, was part of an Eid-el-Fitr goodwill visit.

According to Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the former president advised the governors to adopt a people-first approach in governance, saying, “Leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity, and balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.”

The former leader expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and praised the current administration under President Bola Tinubu.

He also thanked the federal government for renovating his Kaduna home, noting that while the exterior remained the same, significant improvements had been made inside.

Uzodinma, speaking on behalf of the governors, lauded Buhari’s enduring influence on the APC and Nigeria’s democracy.

“Your legacy in Nigerian history is secure. You remain the only opposition candidate in our nation’s history to have defeated an incumbent. You governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honor, to another APC president,” Uzodinma said.

He praised Buhari’s focus on anti-corruption, security, and infrastructure, highlighting key programs such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, School Feeding Program, and the Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

“Your public affirmation that the APC remains your party of choice reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and provided reassurance to members of our party,” Uzodinma added.