Galadima alleges daughter worked for Buhari without pay for 4 years

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to pay his daughter during the four years she allegedly worked for him.

Galadima made the revelation during an appearance on AIT’s political program Jigsaw. He expressed disappointment over how Buhari treated him and his family despite their longstanding relationship.

“My daughter worked for him for four years, and he instructed that she should not be paid salary,” Galadima claimed. “Let them bring any voucher where she was paid. She worked for Buhari for four years in Osinbajo’s office without payment.”

Recalling how the situation unfolded, Galadima said his daughter, after completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, sought employment at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) without success. Frustrated, she and her sister decided to call the then-president directly, using their father's contacts.

“They said, ‘Baba, country hard oo! Our father cannot get any job for us oo! And he told us that you’re his friend,’” Galadima recounted.

He said Buhari responded affirmatively and instructed that Komolafe, Director-General of NUPRC, be contacted to offer her a job.

“She wanted to go to Mecca to thank God and even thank Mr. President,” he added, noting her gratitude after the intervention.

Despite this, Galadima insisted that his daughter received no compensation throughout her tenure.

“Go and ask Buhari why she was not paid,” he said when pressed for a reason.

Galadima also revealed that he personally worked for Buhari for 13 years, adding to the surprise over what he views as a betrayal of trust and friendship.