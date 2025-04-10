Gbajabiamila missing as Tinubu's appointments spark regional imbalance outcry

The Presidency has released a comprehensive list of President Bola Tinubu’s appointments to date in response to growing criticism over alleged regional imbalance in key government positions.

The list was made public by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and aims to counter claims that the administration has favored the South West region disproportionately.

According to the list, the South West accounts for 29 presidential appointees—five more than the 24 initially cited by Dare.

Error in the presidency's list

Notably absent from the document is Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff and one of his earliest appointees, announced on June 2, 2023. Critics have pointed out that the South East appears underrepresented in the administration.

Meanwhile, observers note that a significant number of appointees from the South West, the President’s home region, occupy what are often described as “juicy” or high-profile positions.

The release appears to be a direct response to mounting pressure on the Presidency to clarify its stance and approach to national inclusion.

“This list is about transparency and setting the record straight,” Dare stated.

Checks by Pulse Nigeria confirmed that Dare deleted the earlier list posted on X and admitted to the error on the list. However, no official reason was given for the omission of Gbajabiamila.

"We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide at an updated list later. Thank you," Dare appealed to Nigerians on X.

The document has sparked further debate, with analysts urging the administration to be more deliberate about balancing appointments to foster national unity.

Full LIST

South West:

1. Bosun Tijani Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy 2. Wale Edun Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy 3. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo Minister of Interior 4. Adebayo Adelabu Minister of Power 5. Dele Alake Minister of Solid Minerals Development 6. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment 7. Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Marine & Blue Economy 8. Olayemi Cardoso CBN Governor 9. Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff 10. Kayode Egbetokun Inspector General of Police 11. Zaccheus Adedeji Chairman, FIRS 12. Adeola Ajayi Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) 13. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi Comptroller-General of Customs 14. Olanipekun Olukoyede Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 15. Kayode Isiak Opeifa Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation 16. Oluwasegun Faleye Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund 17. Vincent Olatunji (NSITF) 18. Raji Kazeem Kolawole Managing Director /CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) 19. Bayo Onanuga Director General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) 20. Sunday Dare Special Adviser on Information and Strategy 21. Tope Kolade Fasua Special Adviser on Public Communications Orientation 22. Peju Adedajo Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of the VP) 23. Temitola Asekunle-Johnson Senior Special Assistant to the President on Investment & Privatisation (Office of VP) 24. Mariam Temitope Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & NSMEs (Office of VP) 25. Tunde Rahman Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes 26. Moremi Ojudu SSAP on Community Engagement 27. Tope Ajayi SSA, Media and Public Affairs 28. Segun Dada Special Assistant, Social Media 29. Demola Oshodi SSA, Protocol

North Central:

1. Shuaibu Audu Minister of Steel Development 2. Muhammed Idris Minister of Information 3. Zaphanian Jisalo Minister of Special Duties 4. Lateef Fagbemi Minister of Justice 5. Joseph Utsev Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation 6. Nentawe Yilwatde Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction 7. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim Minister of State, Police Affairs 8. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security 9. Bashir Bayo Ojulari GMD, NNPC Limited 10. Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed Director General, National Intelligence Agency 11. Dr. Idris A. Sulaimon Director General, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) 12. Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps 13. Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu Controller General of the Federal Fire Service 14. Kemi Nandap Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service 15. Haruna Y. Usman Chairman, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority 16. Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja Managing Director, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority 17. Dr. Amos Gizo Yadukso Chairman, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority 18. Engr. Ninga Terese Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority 19. Abiodun Essiet SSAP on Community Engagement 20. Gimba Kakanda Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics (Office of the VP) 21. Isaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital media & Emergency Management 22. Mr. Aliyu Audu, Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs 23. Sen. Ibrahim Oloriege Chairman, NHIA 24. Tunde Ajibulu, Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), UBEC 25. Sunday Sylva Togo Echono Executive Secretary, TETFUND

North East:

1. Abubakar Kyari Minister of Agriculture and Food Security 2. Idi Mukhtar Maiha Minister of Livestock Development 3. Sa’idu Alkali Minister of Tranportation 4. Yusuf Tuggar Minister of Foreign Affairs 5. Muhammad Ali Pate Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare 6. Ibrahim Gaidam Minister of Police Affairs 7. Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State for Regional Development 8. Ahmadu Musa Kida NNPCL Non-executive Chairman. 9. Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser 10. Mohammed Buba Marwa Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency 11. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit 12. Prof. Abdu Dauda Chairman, Chad Basin Development Authority 13. Tijjani Musa Tumsa Managing Director, Chad Basin Development Authority 14. Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko Chairman, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority 15. Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba SSAP on Community Engagement 16. Dr. Bala Mohammed Deputy Governor, CBN 17. Aliyu Modibbo Umar Special Adviser (SAD), General Duties 18. Sadiq Wanna Special Adviser (SAD), to the President on Power Infrastructure (Office of the VP) 19. Usman Muhammad SSA to the President on Administration & Office Accommodation (Office of the VP) 20. Nasir Yammama Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation (Office of the VP) 21. Bashir Maidugu Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President) 22. Dr. Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communications 23. Mr. Francis Adah Abah Personal Assistant to the President, Special Duties 24. Mumuni Dagazau Executive Vice President for Downstream

North West:

1. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Minister of Defence 2. Hannatu Musawa Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy 3. Ahmed Dangiwa Minister of Housing and Urban Development 4. Bello Goronyo Minister of State for Water Resources 5. Yusuf Tanko Sununu Minister of State for Education 6. Bello Matawalle Minister of State for Defence 7. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit 8. General Christopher Gwabin Musa Chief of Defence Staff 9. Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar Chief of Air Staff 10. Haliru Nababa Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service 11. Shehu Usman Mohammed Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission 12. Aminu Maida EVC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) 13. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) 14. Brig Gen YD Ahmed Director-General, National Youth Service Corps 15. Mohammed Buba Marwa Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency 16. Abdullahi U. Ganduje Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) 17. H. E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria 18. Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission 19. Nasiru Gawuna Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria 20. Musa Sarkin Adar Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority 21. H. E. Nasiru Gawuna Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria 22. H.E Aminu Bello Masari Chairman, TETFUND 23. Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yola 24. Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan Chairman, Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu 25. Isa Sadiq Achida Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council 26. Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno Chairman, Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority 27. Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik Secretary, Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Services Board 28. Dr Mohammed Mohammed Aminu Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (NABTEB) 29. Abdullahi Tanko Yakassai SSAP on Community Engagement 30. Sani Dattijo Deputy Governor, CBN 31. Rukaiya El-Rufai Special Adviser to President on NEC & Climate Change (Office of the VP) 32. Hakeem Baba Ahmed Special Adviser (SAD), on Political Matters (Office of VP) 33. Muhammad Bulama Senior Special Assistant to the President on Politics/Special Duties (office of the VP) 34. Zainab Yunusa Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC (Office of the VP) 35. Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Senior Special Assistant to the President, Print Media 36. Ibrahim Masari SSA Politics

South South:

1. Festus Keyamo Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development 2. Ekperipe Ekpo Minister of State, Gas Resources 3. Heineken Lokpobiri Minister of State, Petroleum Resources 4. John Enoh Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment 5. Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory 6. Abubakar Momoh Minister of Regional Development 7. Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff 8. Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye Chief of Defence Intelligence 9. Emomotimi Agama Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 10. Mrs. Glory Ekpo Oho Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority 11. Sen. Magnus Abe Chairman, National Agency for the Great Green Wall 12. Chief (Barr.) Ebikemi Boi Bosin Chairman, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority 13. Hon. Amgbare Ebitimi Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority 14. Mr. Saleh Abubakar Director-General, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) 15. Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George Director-General, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA). 16. Gift Johnbull SSAP on Community Engagement 17. Emem Nnana Usoro CBN Deputy Governor 18. O’tega Ogra SSA, Digital/New Media to the President 19. Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe SSA, Strategic Communications 20. Rowland Ewubare Group Chief Operating Officer, NNPCL 21. Nosa Asemota Special Assistant, Visual Communications to the President 22. Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey Project Coordinator, HYPREP

South East: