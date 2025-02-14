How FIRS under Zacch Adedeji is setting unprecedented records

Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is making waves in Nigeria’s tax administration through transformative leadership and groundbreaking reforms.

In an insightful analytical piece, tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi praised Adedeji for his exceptional governance approach and ability to drive efficiency and transparency in tax collection.

According to Atoyebi, leadership is not just about titles but the ability to inspire and uplift others.

“In terms of leadership, this man is a force to be reckoned with; his influence is felt not just by his words but also by his actions,” she wrote.

She emphasised that Adedeji has taken full responsibility for the entire tax system, not just his role, by pioneering innovative reforms aimed at fairness and transparency.

Under his watch, FIRS has exceeded revenue generation expectations, a feat that many once deemed impossible.

“He understands the weight of responsibility on his shoulders and approaches it with discipline,” Atoyebi noted, adding that he has restored public confidence in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Beyond his technical expertise, Adedeji is recognised for his commitment to mentorship and team development.

Many of his colleagues and subordinates have benefited from his guidance, making FIRS not just a tax-collecting agency but a place of professional growth.

“The workforce he leads doesn’t just work for him; they grow because of him,” Atoyebi remarked.

His work ethic and strategic foresight have also been widely acknowledged. Whether engaging with top economists or everyday Nigerians, Adedeji articulates complex tax issues in a way that is easily understood.

His ability to anticipate challenges and implement proactive solutions has helped FIRS operate seamlessly.

“Everything runs like clockwork because the Tax Boss is constantly thinking ahead,” Atoyebi stated.

Even Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has recognized Adedeji’s brilliance, once describing him as a “smart guy.”

Atoyebi concluded her piece with a strong endorsement of Adedeji’s leadership: “If you see a man who is ready to work, you will know. Dr. Zacch’s actions speak louder than words. Congratulations to us all for having a leader who is all about making real change happen!”