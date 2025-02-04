'No more guesswork’: Zacch Adedeji defining new goals for FIRS in 2025

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set a bold revenue target of ₦25.2 trillion for 2025, following a record-breaking ₦21.6 trillion collection in 2024.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, reaffirmed his commitment to transforming tax administration in Nigeria during the agency’s recently concluded Strategic Management Retreat.

The retreat, themed Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth, convened key stakeholders from government, the private sector, and professional organisations to review FIRS' strategic direction.

According to tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke, the event underscored Adedeji’s vision for a more efficient and taxpayer-friendly system.

“One thing is clear: Dr. Zacch Adedeji is not here to play. From day one, he came in with a plan, a vision, and a determination to make taxation work better for Nigerians,” Aderonke stated.

FIRS rolls out new standard operating procedures to improve tax compliance

A key highlight of the retreat was the introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for FIRS field offices. The SOPs aim to eliminate inconsistencies, clarify roles, and streamline service delivery.

“There is no more guesswork at the agency. These new procedures are designed to close policy gaps and bring much-needed efficiency,” Aderonke noted.

Beyond revenue generation, the overarching goal is to ensure taxation is a tool for national development rather than a burden.

Adedeji’s leadership transforms tax system: ‘No more guesswork’ at FIRS

Adedeji’s reforms seek to foster economic growth by simplifying tax processes and making compliance easier for businesses and individuals alike.

The tax chief has urged Nigerians to comply with tax obligations and seek clarifications from FIRS.

“With simpler tax processes now in place, Nigerians should take advantage of available channels to seek guidance and ensure compliance,” Aderonke advised.

Under Adedeji’s leadership, FIRS is moving beyond traditional revenue collection methods and aiming for a progressive tax system that supports national development.

“Real change, not empty promises, is what his leadership is about. He is breaking barriers, simplifying processes, and ensuring that taxes become a tool for advancement,” Aderonke remarked.

With a focused leadership and a dedicated team, 2025 is poised to be a transformative year for Nigeria’s tax system.