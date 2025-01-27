Hamas rejects Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians

Hamas has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

In a press statement on Monday, Hamas described the plan as an “aggressive scheme” aimed at displacing Palestinians and undermining their national cause.

Hamas said that the Palestinian people, who have endured genocide and forced displacement by the Israeli occupation, particularly in northern Gaza, remain committed to their land and historical rights. Hamas said;

The Palestinians would not accept any plans that seek to uproot or displace them

Hamas also called on the U.S. administration to cease its support for Israeli policies that infringe on Palestinian rights. Hamas appealed to Arab and Islamic nations, especially Egypt and Jordan, to reaffirm their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and support their resilience.

They should support by assisting in rebuilding Gaza and strengthening their presence on their land.

Earlier, the United States has launched its largest deportation operation in history, arresting 538 illegal migrants and deporting hundreds more, according to President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. In a post on social media platform X late Thursday, January 23, Leavitt declared, “The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept.”

The operation comes just days into Trump’s second term, underscoring his campaign promise to aggressively tackle illegal immigration. Leavitt noted that military aircraft were used to deport the migrants, though she did not disclose specific destinations.

The swift and extensive operation has drawn criticism, particularly following reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting warrantless raids. Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka criticised the actions, stating, “ICE agents raided a local establishment… detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.”

Trump has signed multiple executive orders to address immigration, declaring a “national emergency” at the southern border and deploying additional troops to the area. A Republican-led Congress recently passed a bill expanding pretrial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects, further bolstering Trump’s measures.

Amid the crackdown, a federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship. The executive order, signed hours into Trump’s second term, faces legal challenges from 22 states, two cities, and civil rights groups.

Senior US District Judge John Coughenour, who issued the 14-day injunction, called the order “blatantly unconstitutional.” Referring to the 14th Amendment, Coughenour said, “Birthright citizenship is fundamental to America’s national identity.”