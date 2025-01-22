FULL LIST: 5 Donald Trump executive orders that may reshape Nigeria, Africa’s future

On his first day as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders that have sparked international debate and have significant implications for Africa.

Trump’s policies mark a sharp shift under his "Make America Great Again" agenda, from suspending foreign aid to withdrawing from key global agreements.

1. Suspension of Foreign Assistance Programmes

In a move set to affect billions in development aid, Trump signed an order freezing all US foreign assistance for 90 days.

The review aims to ensure these funds align with his administration’s foreign policy priorities.

“The foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and, in many cases, are antithetical to American values,” Trump’s order stated.

The US, a major donor to Africa, allocated $3.7 billion in assistance for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Mark Bohlund, a senior analyst at REDD Intelligence, warns that this suspension could lead to more conditional aid tied to US geopolitical interests, such as countering China’s influence.

European donors, already pivoting resources to Ukraine and refugee crises, may leave Africa further strained.

“It’s a challenging time for African nations,” Bohlund said.

2. Trump’s External Revenue Service Sparks Trade Concerns

Creating an External Revenue Service to collect tariffs and duties aligns with Trump’s 'America First Trade Policy'.

According to experts, this move could disrupt global trade and affect Africa’s exports.

“By revamping our tax system, we can better navigate potential challenges and seize any opportunities,” said Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Bright Simons, highlighted that Africa’s primary exports may largely escape scrutiny.

However, he cautioned about the potential impact on sectors like textiles under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“If Trump undermines AGOA, it would significantly affect countries relying on US markets for growth,” Simons noted.

3. Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement has alarmed climate activists.

By directing the US Ambassador to the UN to submit a formal withdrawal, Trump signalled his administration’s scepticism toward global climate initiatives.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese,” Trump once tweeted.

The US contributes 14% of global carbon emissions, and its exit from the Paris Agreement threatens global climate progress.

“Trump’s decision undermines efforts to protect vulnerable communities,” said Dean Bhebhe of Power Shift Africa.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, added, “This is devastating for those already facing record-breaking droughts and climate disruptions.”

4. US Withdrawal from the WHO

In a contentious move, Trump announced the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Citing disproportionate financial contributions and alleged mismanagement, Trump argued the WHO demanded “unfairly onerous payments” from the US.

The US was the WHO’s largest donor, contributing $1.284 billion from 2022 to 2023. However, the US's withdrawal risks widening global health inequalities.

“Trump’s decision undermines international health solidarity,” health experts warned.

Africa, grappling with fragile health systems, could face heightened vulnerabilities in combating diseases and emergencies.

5. National Energy Emergency

Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency pivots US policy towards fossil fuel expansion. This could reduce global energy prices, impacting African exporters like Nigeria and Angola.

While cheaper fuel may benefit import-dependent economies, it could undercut renewable energy initiatives.

The order’s emphasis on domestic mineral mining and processing signals potential US interest in Africa’s rich resources.

“This policy could spur jobs but also renew fears of exploitation,” analysts cautioned.

The outcome will depend on how African governments manage partnerships with American firms.

Trump’s executive orders indicate a seismic shift in US policy, with Africa poised to experience significant effects.

While opportunities may arise in areas like trade and resource partnerships, the risks of aid cuts, climate setbacks, and reduced health support loom large.