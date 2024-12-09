US President-elect Donald Trump vows to end US birthright citizenship

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to eliminate birthright citizenship in the United States, a cornerstone of the 14th Amendment.

In a recent interview with NBC, Trump underscored his determination to overhaul immigration policies, including the contentious issue of granting automatic citizenship to individuals born on US soil.

“We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people, but we have to end it,” Trump declared, suggesting a constitutional amendment or public referendum might be necessary.

The proposal, if pursued, could ignite intense political and legal debates nationwide.

In the same interview, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to deporting undocumented immigrants, even those with family ties in the United States.

However, he tempered his stance by expressing a willingness to collaborate with Democrats on policies to support “Dreamers,” undocumented individuals brought to the country as children.

Addressing another divisive issue, Trump revealed plans to pardon individuals convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Condemning the conditions faced by those incarcerated, he described their treatment as “filthy” and “disgusting.”

He pledged swift action upon taking office next month, stating, “These people are living in hell. I’ll be acting very quickly, first day.”

Trump’s declarations mark the start of what could be a polarising presidency. He seeks to advance an ambitious and controversial agenda on immigration and justice reform.