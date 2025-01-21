Trump signs order to end birthright citizenship for 'undocumented, illegal immigrants'

President Donald Trump has signed an order to officially end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants through an executive order signed on his first day in office as the 47th President of the United States.

Calling it “a big one,” Trump marked the momentous occasion just hours after his inauguration.

“People have wanted to do this for decades,” Trump said, highlighting the controversial nature of his action.

The executive order stipulates that, moving forward, children of illegal immigrants born in the United States will no longer automatically receive citizenship.

Critics have raised concerns about the move's legality, citing the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to all individuals born on U.S. soil.

The executive order was one of ten immigration-related actions Trump signed on his first day.

Measures include reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, ending the “catch and release” practice, and resuming construction of the border wall.

Trump also declared a national emergency at the southern border, authorising the deployment of armed forces and the National Guard to erect physical barriers and strengthen security.

Trump's govt to tighten asylum rules

In a sweeping proclamation, the administration plans to remove migrants without offering asylum and has suspended refugee resettlement for four months.

According to the New York Post, officials stated, “This proclamation ensures immediate processing and removal of illegal entrants while protecting national security. "

Furthermore, the administration has classified criminal organisations like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as “global terrorists,” a move intended to facilitate deportations.

“This is about protecting America’s sovereignty and restoring order,” Trump’s team emphasised.