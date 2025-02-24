FUOYE named Nigeria’s fastest growing university

The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) was declared Nigeria’s fastest-growing university by its Pro-Chancellor, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, during its 9th convocation ceremony on Saturday.

The event saw 8,191 students graduate with various degrees, including 177 first-class holders. Additionally, 8,444 postgraduate students were awarded higher degrees.

Senator Ndoma-Egba acknowledged the Federal Government’s contributions to FUOYE’s growth, particularly President Bola Tinubu’s support.

He stated, “This university is grateful to Mr. President for his immense contributions to our human and material development.”

He highlighted the role of initiatives like TETFund Special Impact Projects and the NELFUND Students Loan Scheme.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, outlined FUOYE’s major achievements over the past four years, citing “academic excellence, accreditation, and a culture of peace and stability.”

According to him, FUOYE has consistently secured programme accreditation and experienced over 100% oversubscription in student applications.

"In response to rapid growth, several new academic programmes have been introduced," Fasina said.

These include Medicine and Surgery, Data Science, Agricultural Economics, and Advanced Business Programmes.

FUOYE also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on notable figures, including former Attorneys-General of the Federation, Senator Kanu Agabi and Chief Bayo Ojo, First Bank’s CEO Olusegun Alebiosu, and Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema.