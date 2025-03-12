FULL LIST: 58 illegal Ponzi scheme operators Nigerians should be aware of

Pulse logo
12 March 2025 at 17:22
  • Nurudeen Shotayo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians to be aware of illegal Ponzi scheme operators who defraud people under the guise of investment opportunities.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, that the companies are neither registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nor the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), making their operations illegal.

While making the disclosure, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed that legal action had been taken against many of the entities, leading to the conviction of five. Another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting further judicial processes.

Meanwhile, other cases are still pending in court, Oyewale added.

“In line with its commitment to sanitising the financial space of the nation and providing the investing public with adequate and reliable information, the EFCC hereby alerts Nigerians to the operations of 58 companies posturing as investing entities but defrauding innocent citizens of their hard-earned money,” the statement read in part.

The EFCC Spokesman assured the public of the anti-graft agency's commitment to aggressive monitoring and prosecution of fraudulent investment schemes, warning Nigerians to exercise caution before committing funds to any financial entity without due registration with regulatory bodies.

“We urge the public to verify any investment opportunity with the CBN and SEC before engaging. The EFCC remains committed to safeguarding the public from predatory operators and ensuring a corruption-free economic environment,” the statement added.

Oyewale enjoined victims of fraudulent schemes to come forward with complaints and assured them that efforts were ongoing to recover funds where possible.

Below are the 58 illegal Ponzi scheme operators Nigerians according to the EFCC:

  1. Richfield Multiconcepts Limited

  2. Letsfarm Integrated Services

  3. Bara Finance & Investment Limited

  4. Vicampro Farms Limited

  5. Brooks Network Limited

  6. Gas Station Supply Services Limited

  7. Brass & Books Limited

  8. Annexation Biz Concept

  9. Maitanbuwal Global Ventures

  10. Crowdyvest Limited

  11. Jadek Agro Connect Limited

  12. Adeeva Capital Limited

  13. Oxford International Group

  14. Oxford Gold Integrated

  15. Skapomah Global Limited

  16. MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited

  17. TRJ Company Limited,

  18. Farm4Me Agriculture Limited

  19. Quintessential Investment Company

  20. Adeprinz Global Enterprises

  21. Rockstar Establishment Limited

  22. SU.Global Investment

  23. Citi Trust Funding PLC

  24. Farm Buddy

  25. Eatrich 369 Farms & Food

  26. Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited

  27. Farm Sponsors Limited

  28. Cititrust Credit Limited

  29. Farmfunded Agroservices Limited

  30. Adamakin Investment & Works Limited

  31. Cititrust Holding PLC

  32. Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited

  33. Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited

  34. Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited

  35. Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited

  36. Farm 360 & Agriculture Company

  37. Requid Technologies Limited

  38. West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited,

  39. NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins,

  40. XY Connect Investment Limited,

  41. River Branch Unique Investment Limited,

  42. Hallmark Capital Limited,

  43. CJC Markets Limited,

  44. Crowd One Investment

  45. Farmkart Foods Limited

  46. KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited

  47. Holibiz Finance Limited

  48. Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services

  49. Servapps Nigeria Limited

  50. Barrick Gold Mining Company

  51. 360 Agric Partners Limited

  52. Wales Kingdom Capital

  53. Bethseida Group of Companies

  54. AQM Capital Limited

  55. Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited

  56. Brickwall Global Investment Limited

  57. Forte Asset Management Limited

  58. Biss Networks Nigeria Limited (S Mobile Netzone Limited, Pristine Mobile Network)

