FULL LIST: 58 illegal Ponzi scheme operators Nigerians should be aware of

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians to be aware of illegal Ponzi scheme operators who defraud people under the guise of investment opportunities.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, that the companies are neither registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nor the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), making their operations illegal.

While making the disclosure, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed that legal action had been taken against many of the entities, leading to the conviction of five. Another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting further judicial processes.

Meanwhile, other cases are still pending in court, Oyewale added.

“In line with its commitment to sanitising the financial space of the nation and providing the investing public with adequate and reliable information, the EFCC hereby alerts Nigerians to the operations of 58 companies posturing as investing entities but defrauding innocent citizens of their hard-earned money,” the statement read in part.

The EFCC Spokesman assured the public of the anti-graft agency's commitment to aggressive monitoring and prosecution of fraudulent investment schemes, warning Nigerians to exercise caution before committing funds to any financial entity without due registration with regulatory bodies.

“We urge the public to verify any investment opportunity with the CBN and SEC before engaging. The EFCC remains committed to safeguarding the public from predatory operators and ensuring a corruption-free economic environment,” the statement added.

Oyewale enjoined victims of fraudulent schemes to come forward with complaints and assured them that efforts were ongoing to recover funds where possible.

Below are the 58 illegal Ponzi scheme operators Nigerians according to the EFCC: