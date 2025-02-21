Olukoyede seeks return of Nigeria’s stolen assets, hands over proceeds to U.S.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has appealed for the repatriation of proceeds of crimes belonging to Nigeria, held by some countries of the world.

Olukoyede appealed on Friday in Abuja during the handover of recovered proceeds of crime to the embassies of Spain, Switzerland and the United States of America on behalf of the victims.

According to him, the handover of the items to the victims is in line with the commitment of the Federal Government to international cooperation and synergy.

The EFCC boss said it was also to prove to the world that Nigeria was not a haven for financial crimes.

We are doing this to demonstrate to the countries involved that it is within the confines of an international treaty, legal process and convention.

Once properties or assets are recovered on behalf of a country, it is important to expedite action for restitution.

We are demonstrating this to the world, and we expect that the rest of the world will also reciprocate the same gesture towards Nigeria.

We are using this opportunity to appeal to those countries that are holding the proceeds of crimes, recovered on behalf of Nigeria not to continue to sit on those assets, he said.

Olukoyede said the assets were properties of Nigeria, adding that, within the purview of the law, a recipient of proceeds of crime that sit over it is an accessory to the crime.

The EFCC boss said it was important to note that once the proceeds of crime were recovered, the most responsible thing to do was to restitute the victims.

Representatives of the embassies who received the items on behalf of the victims commended the EFCC for the gesture.

The Acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Velasco, said the handover of the recovered assets was a demonstration of the long-standing collaboration between Nigeria and Spain.