FBI arrests Nigerian pastor in $4.2 million COVID-19 fraud

Nigerian Pastor Edward Abiodun Oluwasanmi has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly conspiring with Osun monarch Oba Joseph Oloyede to defraud the U.S. government of $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio indicted the duo on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering.

According to court documents, Oluwasanmi, using his companies—Dayspring Property Incorporated, Dayspring Holdings, and Dayspring Transportation—submitted falsified loan applications to obtain pandemic relief funds.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2021, he transferred $1 million of the funds to a brokerage account under Dayspring Transportation.

The FBI arrested Oluwasanmi in Cleveland in April, indicting him on a 13-count charge of fraud. He was released on a $20,000 bail but had his U.S. and Nigerian passports confiscated to ensure compliance with court proceedings.

Authorities also seized approximately $620,000 from his accounts, including $599,250 from a Fidelity Investments account and $20,000 from a Key Bank account.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn further scrutiny due to the involvement of Oba Joseph Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu, who was reported missing in March 2024 but was later discovered in FBI custody.

The Nigerian monarch, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on May 4, 2024, following an indictment for orchestrating fraudulent loan schemes through his six registered companies.

Investigations reveal that Oloyede secured over $100,000 in loans for four of his companies in June 2020, followed by two $500,000 loans in October 2021.

Prosecutors claim he also assisted other fraudsters, collecting a percentage of their loan amounts upon disbursement.

A grand jury indicted both men on April 3, 2024, for defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration’s pandemic relief programs between April 2020 and February 2022.