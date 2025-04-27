Nigerian monarch, pastor admit to COVID-19 fraud in US, face jail term

Joseph Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu in Osun State, and Pastor Edward Oluwasanmi have both pleaded guilty to scamming the United States government out of 4.2 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Court documents cited by Punch revealed that Oluwasanmi used a network of companies, including Dayspring Transportation Limited, Dayspring Holding Incorporated, and Dayspring Property Incorporated, to obtain millions meant for pandemic support fraudulently. Instead of applying the funds properly, he spent them on personal expenses, breaking multiple United States federal laws.

The duo faced a 13-count charge that covered conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, and conducting illegal financial transactions with stolen money.

On April 10, Oluwasanmi, represented by attorney Henry Hilow, pleaded guilty to three counts. He admitted to using stolen funds to buy commercial property at 422 South Green Road in South Euclid, Ohio, and transferring large sums into Dayspring brokerage accounts.

Oloyede, who ascended the throne of Ipetumodu in 2019, also pleaded guilty earlier this week. Despite his royal status, he often traveled back and forth between Nigeria and the United States for both personal and royal activities. His long absences had caused unrest among the indigenes, especially after the throne remained vacant for nearly a year.