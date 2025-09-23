Fresh reaction emerges as DSS grills ex-AGF over Kebbi crisis

The Northwest Progressive Mandate Frontiers has hailed the Department of State Services (DSS) for inviting former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), over the recent political crisis in Kebbi State.

Malami disclosed on Facebook that he was summoned by the DSS following a clash involving his convoy and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Birnin Kebbi.

He alleged that the petition against him was orchestrated by “opposition high-profile political elements” in the state.

The incident, which occurred on 1 September, saw several vehicles in his convoy destroyed and supporters injured. Police have since launched an investigation into the violence.

Pulse Nigeria's earlier report indicates that Malami, now a key figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accused APC loyalists of masterminding the attack, while other groups, such as the Coalition for Justice and Equity (CJE), alleged that Malami himself has been using petitions to escalate political tensions.

Reacting on Tuesday, September 23, the Northwest Progressive Mandate Frontiers’ spokesman, Armayau Kabir Koko, praised the DSS move as proof of its “commitment to transparency, fairness, and the rule of law in addressing issues that threaten peace and democratic stability.”

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to expand their probe to Malami’s tenure as Minister of Justice.

“No individual, regardless of status or influence, should be above accountability when the unity and progress of our nation are at stake,” Koko declared.

He listed controversies such as the sale of forfeited assets, the disputed $15 million Abacha loot payment, and claims by ex-presidential aide Okoi Obono-Obla that Malami sabotaged anti-graft efforts.

The group argued that a full probe “will send a strong message that impunity and corruption have no place in our democracy,” reaffirming its support for measures to safeguard peace and stability across Kebbi and the Northwest.