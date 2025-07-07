You can't escape legacy of impunity with ADC defection - Group slams Malami

The Citizens Alliance for Rule of Law and Justice (CARoLJ) has strongly criticised former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), over his recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as “political desperation dressed in borrowed morality.”

In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Hamzat Tunde Ayoola, and issued in Abuja on Sunday, July 6, 2025, the group said Malami’s attempt to criticise the President Bola Tinubu administration was both “ironic and insulting,” given what it called his destructive tenure as Justice Minister from 2015 to 2023.

“Abubakar Malami presided over one of the darkest periods in Nigeria’s legal history. To hear him now speak of justice, equity, and national renewal is to witness a man attempting to whitewash a legacy drenched in disobedience of court orders, protection of corrupt political elites, and flagrant misuse of the instruments of state power,” Ayoola said.

Malami, while announcing his move to the ADC, accused the APC government of worsening insecurity and poverty, especially in northern Nigeria — a claim CARoLJ dismissed as hypocritical.

“Malami’s concern for national suffering is both cynical and dishonest. His record is littered with policy failures, compromised prosecutions, and judicial sabotage,” the group said.

Citing the controversial 2017 reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, CARoLJ said Malami “owes Nigerians an explanation for how a fugitive facing corruption charges was not only reinstated but promoted.”

They also condemned Malami’s role in securing presidential pardons for convicted former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame in 2022.

“While honest Nigerians were imprisoned for petty theft, Malami helped secure clemency for men convicted of looting billions. He cannot now pretend to be a champion of the poor,” Ayoola added.

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

Groups says Malami politicised judicial system

The group further accused Malami of politicising Nigeria’s justice system, shielding allies, and weaponising agencies like the EFCC.

“It was during Malami’s tenure that the EFCC lost its moral compass. Investigations were stalled, evidence disappeared, and known associates of the former minister were immune from scrutiny,” Ayoola said.

They also slammed the opacity of the asset recovery process under Malami’s watch: “The so-called asset recovery framework was a farce. Nigerians were shown figures but never the trail. His office operated more like a political vault than a justice ministry.”

CARoLJ said the lavish lifestyle of Malami’s children during his time in office — including private jets and luxury cars — highlighted the disconnect between his public position and private conduct.

“One cannot preach reform while living off the ruins of abuse. His defection to ADC is not about rescuing Nigeria — it is about rescuing his ambitions,” Ayoola stated.

The group also recalled high-profile cases, including that of former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, which either collapsed or stagnated under Malami’s supervision.

“Several landmark corruption cases collapsed — not for lack of evidence, but because of compromised prosecution and political interference. His poor legal strategy and politicisation of sensitive files cost this country dearly,” the group noted.

CARoLJ described Malami’s defection as “a soft launch for his 2027 governorship ambition in Kebbi State,” warning voters not to fall for his rebranding effort.

“You cannot preside over years of constitutional sabotage, ignore court orders, protect looters, and then suddenly claim to be the face of national rescue,” Ayoola said.

Responding to Malami’s call for Nigerians to “reclaim the nation” through ADC, the group said, “The Nigeria Malami claims to be rescuing is the same Nigeria he helped bleed for nearly a decade. He now talks about banditry in the North — but was silent when communities were razed under Buhari.”