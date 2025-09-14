‘A hunter posing as prey’: Malami under fire over Kebbi security allegations

The Coalition for Justice and Equity (CJE) has called on Nigerian security agencies and the international community to place former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on a terrorism watchlist, accusing him of actions that endanger national stability.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, September 14, the civic group described Malami’s recent petition against Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, as a “smokescreen to promote a terrorist agenda.”

Malami had, in a September 10 petition to top security chiefs, alleged that Governor Idris was importing political thugs, engaging foreign mercenaries, and trafficking arms.

But CJE dismissed the claims as “baseless and politically motivated,” warning that they were designed to destabilise Kebbi State.

CJE Executive Director, Comrade Isaac Olayemi, said: “Malami’s petition represents a brazen display of political opportunism. It was mischievously fabricated to distract, destabilise, and delegitimise the progress Kebbi State has made under its current leadership.”

The group further alleged that Malami was attempting to divert attention from his own questionable dealings, including reports linking him to banditry in Kebbi.

“This is the oldest trick in the book: when caught in the act, cry louder than your accusers,” Olayemi added.

Highlighting Malami’s silence during his eight years as Attorney General, CJE accused him of hypocrisy.

“During that era, bandits and terrorists brutally attacked towns across Nigeria, yet Malami never raised his voice in solidarity with victims or persuaded the Federal Government to act,” Olayemi said.

CJE urged security agencies to monitor Malami’s finances, networks, and movements closely, stressing that “security is not a pawn on the chessboard of political ambition.”

