First Lady Remi Tinubu backs global campaign to end gender-based violence

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for urgent and collective action to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) as the nation joins the global community in observing the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

In a statement commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marked annually on November 25, Mrs Tinubu described GBV as one of the most pervasive human rights violations.

“Nearly one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime,” she said.

The First Lady highlighted the persistence of harmful practices in Nigeria, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation, which are often defended by cultural or religious beliefs.

She emphasised the plight of women and girls in rural and underserved areas, who remain “trapped in cycles of violence and inequality.”

Calling for a united front, Mrs Tinubu advocated for stronger measures, including timely prosecution of perpetrators and increased support for survivors.

“As we observe these 16 days of activism, I urge us to seize this period as a call to action for each of us to challenge harmful behaviours,” she urged.

She also underscored the critical role of education in empowering girls. “For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices,” she stated, adding, “Let us work together to ensure a safer society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence.”