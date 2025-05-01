LASG Announces 110-day traffic diversion as Oworonshoki Bridge repairs begin May 6

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic along the Oworonshoki Bridge corridor to allow for emergency repair works.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the project will begin on May 6 and is expected to run until September 23, covering eight phases of rehabilitation.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the first four phases will focus on the inbound section of the bridge leading to the Third Mainland Bridge, running from May 6 to July 14. The subsequent phases, from July 15 to September 23, will address the outbound stretch.​

Osiyemi detailed the traffic management plan during the maintenance work:​

“Motorists heading to Oshodi/Victoria Island through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted into a lane approximately 50 metres from the working area and will regain full access to their inbound lane 50 metres away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.”​

He advised motorists from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to the Island to go through Oshodi using the Ojota Slip Road inward Ikorodu Road to Anthony and make a right turn into the ramp by the taxi park to Oshodi.

Alternatively, they can link Anthony via Town Planning Way to connect Gbagada through the Third Mainland Bridge.​

For the outbound repairs, Osiyemi said:

“Motorists heading to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted to a lane approximately 50 metres from the working area and regain full access to the road 50 metres away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.”​

He further advised motorists inbound Alapere/Ketu/Ikorodu from Victoria Island to go through Eko Bridge inwards Funsho Williams Avenue/Ikorodu Road to Ojota/Ketu.

Similarly, those from Victoria Island heading to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs) can use Eko Bridge to link Funsho Williams Avenue inwards Ikorodu Road to use Abiola Garden Ramp.​