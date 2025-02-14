FG, Google partner to position Nigeria as global tech hub

The Federal Government on Thursday said its partnership with Google is set to transform Nigeria into a global technology hub Mr Inuwa Kashifu, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Developmental Agency (NITDA) said this in a television interview monitored in Lagos.

Kashifu said that the partnership was focused on infrastructure development, scaling of citizens, AI innovation, cloud adoption and investment framework.

He said that the partnership aimed to create an ecosystem that would power Nigeria’s digital transformation. He said;

The partnership, which was launched during a meeting between the President and the Google CEO in Paris, will lead to the development of a roadmap for Nigeria’s digital transformation.

It will focus on five key areas: infrastructure development, scaling of citizens, AI innovation, cloud adoption, and investment framework,

ALSO READ: FG orders Google to remove 18 illegal loan apps

Kashifu also highlighted the importance of data centres in driving the digital economy and the need to domicile sensitive data both for the government and the private sector.

He said that no data centre relied on grid electricity globally. He stated;

Data centres go off-grid, they go green because they also need carbon credit. We are looking at that as part of the framework,

The D-G said that there was a need to upskill Nigeria’s workforce to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the partnership.

According to him, there is a need to embed digital skills in the country’s education sector from primary school to tertiary institutions.

On the partnership with Awari Technologies, Kashifu said that it was not part of the conversation with Google.

He said that it was under a “Special Purpose Vehicle” focused on developing a large language model in Nigeria, which would help to promote language and culture.