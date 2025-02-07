FG approves Kashimbila Agro-Cargo Airport - eyes ₦4.1 trillion revenue

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of the Kashimbila Integrated Cargo/Agro-Allied Airport in Taraba State under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The project, which spans agriculture, water resources, and aviation, is expected to generate ₦4.1 trillion in revenue.

The approval, granted under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), includes upgrading an airstrip in Kashimbila into a cargo/agro-allied airport, developing a 3,000-hectare farmland for irrigation farming, and establishing a Free Trade Zone.

New cargo airport to boost agricultural activities

Speaking on the project, ICRC Director General Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fast-tracking the process.

“The project was completed in six months in fulfilment of the charge given to me by His Excellency to accelerate PPP project procurement,” he said.

Ewalefoh highlighted the economic benefits, stating that the initiative would “boost agricultural productivity, create employment, and enhance Nigeria’s capacity to export agricultural products.”

He added that the project would attract agribusiness investments and strengthen regional trade links.

“With the Kashimbila project, Taraba State will be connected to national and international markets, facilitating trade and creating thousands of jobs,” he said.

The ICRC boss thanked government ministries for their collaborative efforts in making the project a reality, aligning with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Kashimbila Airport, initially an airstrip, is strategically located in Taraba State. It serves as a critical hub for agro-exports, given the region’s rich agricultural resources.

The airport’s upgrade is designed to position Taraba as a key player in Nigeria’s agribusiness and trade sector.