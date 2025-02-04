Drama as Nigerian passenger allegedly throws used sanitary pads at Kenya Airways crew

Kenya Airways has alleged that a Nigerian passenger threw three used sanitary pads at its staff during a confrontation at the Nairobi airport transfer desk.

The airline’s statement came in response to a viral video showing a heated exchange between a passenger and an airline representative.

The incident reportedly began when the passenger, who was travelling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester, was informed that she lacked a Schengen visa, which is required for entry into any European Union country.

The airline offered an alternative route through London and onward to Manchester, but she refused.

“Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements.

"It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey,” the airline stated.

Kenya Airways condemns ‘abusive behaviour’

According to Kenya Airways, the passenger responded with inappropriate behaviour, allegedly removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at their staff.

“We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect.

"Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests,” the statement read.

The airline added that security agencies were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Kenya Airways over the incident, signalling further scrutiny of the altercation.