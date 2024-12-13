FCT demolition: Wike gets crucial backing amid public criticism

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has backed Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite public criticism of his efforts to ensure orderly development in the territory.

The group's Executive Director, Dr Idoko Ainoko, condemned the accusations against Wike, calling them part of a calculated attempt to derail his plans for a modern FCT.

In a statement on Friday, December 13, Ainoko dismissed claims of land grabbing and the revocation of land titles as unfounded.

He stated, "It is curious that people are raising the alarm about the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, grabbing their plots of land, revoking plots, and demolishing illegal structures, without amply proving that they were in the right."

He stressed that many of Wike's critics are resorting to social media rather than legal channels to challenge the demolition efforts and enforcement of the FCT’s master plan.

Ainoko said, "One would have expected anyone aggrieved by the enforcement of the FCT masterplan to challenge such in a court of competent jurisdiction."

Ainoko went on to highlight Wike's dedication to transforming the FCT into a model capital territory and noted his proactive approach to illegal land encroachments and unauthorised constructions.

He argued that these measures are vital for the growth of the FCT, pointing to ongoing infrastructure projects and the expansion of affordable housing.

The CTJ urged the public to ignore the malicious allegations and stand by Wike’s vision for a prosperous and modern FCT.