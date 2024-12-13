Ex-APC blames Tinubu's silence over Wike's controversial demolitions in FCT

Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for his silence on the contentious demolition of properties in Abuja.

The demolitions, executed under the directive of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, have sparked widespread outrage.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 13, Frank warned that Tinubu’s inaction could have dire political consequences, particularly in the 2027 presidential election.

“The President’s silence is a tacit approval of illegality and disregard for the plight of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Frank accused Wike of using the demolitions as a guise to restore Abuja’s master plan while causing immense hardship to property owners.

He alleged that the actions were motivated by personal vendettas, claiming, “Wike is reallocating seized properties to himself, his associates, and proxies.”

The former APC chieftain also criticised Senate President Godswill Akpabio for defending Wike’s actions as court-ordered.

According to Frank, Akpabio’s stance undermines Senate resolutions that called for a halt to the demolitions

“His remarks render the Senate ineffective,” Frank argued.

Highlighting the broader implications, Frank described Wike’s approach as tyrannical, warning it could deter foreign investors.

“Wike’s inhumane approach, coupled with the compromised judicial system, will scare away investors,” he stated.

Frank urged Tinubu to address citizens’ grievances, ensure fair compensation for affected property owners, and curb Wike’s “vindictive tendencies.”