Ex-APC chieftain alleges Supreme Court plot to alter Rivers judgement

Comrade Timi Frank, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised concerns about an alleged plot to alter the Supreme Court’s judgement on the Rivers State case.

He claimed that certain loyalists of former Governor Nyesom Wike are making moves to insert the issue of lawmakers’ defection, which is still under appeal, into the ruling.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 4, Frank warned that such interference could compromise the credibility of the judiciary.

“There is an ongoing plot to doctor the Supreme Court judgement on Rivers and insert issues of defection that were not litigated by the parties,” he alleged.

According to Frank, the matter of defection is currently before the Appeal Court and the Federal High Court.

He emphasised that any attempt to import it into the Supreme Court ruling would be a “desperate” effort to undermine pending legal proceedings.

“I have been reliably informed of last-minute moves by Wike and his lawyers, working with elements in the Supreme Court, to smuggle an item that was never a substantive matter before the court,” Frank stated.

He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the panel of justices to uphold the integrity of their judgement.

“This desperate move, if not stopped, will do irredeemable damage to our nation’s apex court,” he warned.