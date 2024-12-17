2027: Wike offered APC gateway to foster plot against Fubara - details emerge

Yusuf Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, has proposed that Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ata, in a statement celebrating Wike’s 57th birthday, lauded the FCT Minister’s leadership qualities and his significant impact since assuming office in August 2023.

Ata praised Wike for his ability to tackle the longstanding challenges facing Abuja, particularly in infrastructure and real estate.

He highlighted Wike’s proactive approach to constructing neglected roads and bridges, noting that his efforts had improved the capital's development and expansion.

“Barr. Wike’s fearless confrontation of entrenched interests in the FCT’s real estate sector deserves particular commendation.

“His efforts to tackle land grabbers and speculators have brought discipline and accountability to the sector, making it more accessible to Nigerians,” Ata said.

The Minister also commended Wike for revitalising the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), transforming it into a high-performing agency. He emphasised Wike’s commitment to transparency and his ability to navigate powerful opposition without compromising his principles.

Ata further noted that Wike's establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission was a significant achievement, positioning the civil service as an attractive and structured career path.

“Wike’s leadership in Abuja has mirrored his success as Governor of Rivers State, where he was recognized as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished governors,” Ata added.