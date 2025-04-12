Emergency Rule: NBA accused of not fighting enough to protect democracy in Rivers

The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been severely criticised for allegedly not putting up enough resistance against the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Following a long-drawn political feud, President Bola Tinubu imposed an emergency rule on the oil-rich state and announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and state House of Assembly members.

Subsequently, he appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the Sole Administrator for six months.

In a swift reaction, the NBA condemned Tinubu's pronouncement, describing it as unconstitutional and a dangerous precedent for Nigerian democracy.

However, according to a civic group, the Centre for Constitutional Watch (CCW), the legal body appeared to have become lukewarm since its initial fiery reaction.

NBA accused of not fighting enough to defend democracy

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Hassan Bello, the Centre criticised the NBA leadership over what it described as a “muted, convenient reaction” to the development in Rivers.

CCW argued that relocating the NBA’s 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu was not a bold enough statement against the “illegal and shameful occupation of power” in Rivers.

According to the body, Nigerians expected the NBA to go beyond changing venues and instead lead a national resistance against the alleged creeping military democracy slowly strangling the nation's Constitution.

“You cannot applaud a doctor who simply walks away from a dying patient. By merely relocating their conference, the NBA is walking away from the heart of the crisis. Nigerians expected more. They expected resistance. They expected outrage,” Bello stated.

“Rivers State is under siege. The courts are silent. The constitution is being desecrated in broad daylight. Yet, the supposed custodians of the law are making travel plans instead of leading the charge for justice.”

NBA urged to take stronger action

The Centre challenged the NBA to take more tangible action, including declaring a one-month boycott of all courts in Nigeria to signal zero tolerance for the unconstitutional sole administrator model in place in Rivers.

“This is not the time for cautious statements. The NBA should be declaring a national legal crisis. Their silence in the face of tyranny amounts to complicity,” the statement added.

“You do not fight dictatorship by changing venue. You fight dictatorship by taking the fight to the courtrooms, the streets, and the national conscience.

“If lawyers retreat from a constitutional battle, who will stand for Nigeria’s democracy?

“The sole administrator is an aberration. The NBA must pursue this matter to the Supreme Court and lead public interest litigation that nullifies this political atrocity.”