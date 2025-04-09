Tinubu warned as concerns rise over appointment of administrators for Rivers LGs

Concerned Nigerians have renewed calls for President Bola Tinubu to caution the Rivers Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, over his latest controversial decision.

On April 8, 2025, Ibas approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State. The decision comes barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt gave an order restraining him from making such appointments.

Justice Adam Muhammed issued the order on Tuesday, April 7, 2025. It arose from a case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.

However, Ibas defied the judicial pronouncement, appointed new administrators, and approved the constitution of some boards of agencies, commissions and parastatals which he had earlier suspended.

Pro-democracy group demands reversal of appointments

Reacting to the development, a pro-democracy group, under the auspices of the Citizens for Democratic Watch (CDW), condemned Ibas's action, describing it as “a dangerous abuse of power and a direct attack on the constitution.”

In a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Hassan Dantani, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the group noted that the appointment has triggered widespread concern over what it calls “the rapid erosion of democratic institutions under the guise of emergency governance”.

Therefore, the CDW called for a quick intervention from President Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

“Appointing 23 sole administrators in clear defiance of a federal court order is not only unlawful — it is tyrannical,” Dantani said.

“No state of emergency gives anyone the license to override the judiciary, erase local governance, and act above the law. This must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The pro-democracy group noted that the local government system is a constitutionally recognised tier of government, and any attempt to run it without democratic structures sets a very dangerous precedent.

“This action by Ibok-Ete Ibas is a grave violation of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the system of democratically elected local government councils,” the statement noted.

“Our democracy cannot function if unelected individuals are imposed to run local governments under military-style appointments.”

Rivers' case is a bad precedent

CDW warned that if allowed to stand, the appointments could embolden future political actors to trample on the rule of law and weaken the judiciary.

“The blatant disregard for a valid court order should alarm every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation,” Dantani said.

“When leaders ignore court rulings and impose their will, what remains of the rule of law? If we allow this to stand in Rivers, it could happen anywhere else.”

It called on the National Assembly to urgently summon Ibas to explain his actions and ensure that all constitutional boundaries are respected.

“We urge the Senate and House of Representatives to treat this matter as a priority.

“Democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of expediency or political convenience,” he added.

Dantani concluded by demanding the immediate reversal of the LGA appointments and a return to constitutional order.