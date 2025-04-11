Assembly Fire: Pressure on authorities to probe alleged plot to frame Fubara’s COS

Security agencies have been challenged to conduct thorough investigations of the alleged plot to incriminate Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff (COS), to suspend Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a fire incident that rocked the state assembly complex in 2023.

On October 30, 2023, some suspected arsonists reportedly pelted the complex with explosives around 9.30 pm, thereby causing a fire outbreak in the assembly building.

Recently, some of the suspects arrested in connection with the arson, including Chime Ezebalike, Kenneth Kpasa, MacPherson Olumini, and Oladele Lukman, confessed that they were being pressured to falsely implicate Ehie.

In light of this, a civil society organisation, Citizens for Justice and Accountability in Governance (CJAG), has called for a full-scale investigation into the suspects' claims.

In a statement on Friday, April 11, 2025, the group's president, Stephen Emmanuel, said the suspects' revelation points to a profoundly troubling attempt to manipulate justice and escalate the political crisis in Rivers state.

Emmanuel also warned that details shared by the suspects must not be swept under the rug.

“This is no longer just about arson. It is now about a deliberate attempt to destroy reputations, manipulate public perception, and mislead security agencies for political gain,” the statement reads.

“How can anyone in good conscience seek to fabricate allegations so grave, involving murder, attempted assassination, and arson, just to settle political scores? This is criminal, and we demand prosecution of the masterminds.

“What these young men have described — blindfolds, illegal detention, bribe offers, and threats — is a direct assault on human dignity and a violation of every known legal standard. This is a democracy, not a jungle.”

Group vows to petition AGF

The group also vowed to petition the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrests and the alleged coercion of the suspects.

“We are calling on President Tinubu, as the leader of this nation, to ensure that justice is not perverted. The state cannot allow anyone, no matter how powerful, to weaponise the law for vendettas. It will set a dangerous precedent,” Emmanuel stated.

“If this is part of a conspiracy to silence Ehie or sabotage Governor Fubara, then those responsible must be named and shamed.

“We urge the Inspector-General of Police to order an internal investigation into the role of the Federal Intelligence Response Team (F-IRT) in this matter. Nigerians need to know whether our security operatives are serving the people or acting as pawns in political chess games.”

The group also condemned the continued politicisation of the Rivers crisis, warning that unresolved tensions may threaten national stability if unchecked.

“This is bigger than Rivers state. This is about justice. This is about the soul of our democracy. We cannot claim to uphold the rule of law while innocent people are being used as scapegoats in battles they know nothing about,” Emmanuel added.