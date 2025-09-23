EFCC under pressure as CSO demands report on missing $4bn refinery funds

A civil society coalition, the Concerned Nigerians for Transparency and Justice (CNTJ), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release a public interim report on its probe into the alleged $4 billion fraud tied to the failed rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries under former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

In an open letter to EFCC Chairman, signed by Comrade Obinna Francis and Adamu Musa, the group stressed that six months is sufficient for Nigerians to be briefed on the investigation’s progress and any recoveries made.

The coalition warned that continued silence risks eroding public confidence in the anti-graft agency.

“We write as a civic coalition deeply invested in promoting accountability and protecting public resources. Corruption, when left unchecked, undermines democracy and impoverishes millions of Nigerians,” the letter stated.

The Concerned Nigerians for Transparency and Justice (CNTJ) has pressed EFCC to make public an interim report on the $4bn refinery fraud probe involving ex-NNPCL boss Mele Kyari. [Facebook]

CNTJ pointed to public outrage over the refineries’ failure to resume operations despite commissioning ceremonies that promised an end to fuel imports.

It argued that the missing $4 billion, equivalent to trillions of naira, could have transformed healthcare, education, and infrastructure while easing inflationary pressures.

The group also raised an explosive allegation that $1 billion of the funds was diverted to finance the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 campaign, potentially violating the Electoral Act 2022.

“If $1 billion went into campaign activities, then Nigerians must be told: what became of the remaining $3 billion? Who authorised such disbursements? Into whose accounts were these sums transferred?” the coalition asked.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

CNTJ acknowledged EFCC’s initial steps, such as questioning Kyari, but insisted Nigerians deserve updates.

“The controversy over the refinery rehabilitation fund cuts to the heart of Nigeria’s economic crisis. At current exchange rates, the missing $4 billion translates into several trillions of naira, enough to finance substantial portions of the federal budget, pay down debts, and provide direct relief to millions of suffering families.”