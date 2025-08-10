EFCC raids Obasanjo's hotel, arrests suspected internet fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have reportedly raided the Green Legacy Hotel located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The operation took place in the early hours of Sunday while a pool party was underway at the hotel, Punch Newspaper reports.

Eyewitnesses said the EFCC operatives fired gunshots into the air, causing panic as guests fled the scene. A viral video from the incident showed youths running in different directions while sirens blared in the background.

Sources claimed that more than 20 luxury cars and other valuables were seized. The operation was reportedly carried out by EFCC officials from the Lagos Directorate.

The incident comes just days after a separate raid in Itori, Ewekoro area of the state, where EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate arrested 56 suspects, one of whom was found in possession of two locally made pistols.

Sunday’s raid also brought back memories of May 2021, when the hotel made national headlines after a gas cylinder explosion at the adjoining Marquee event centre killed a technician and left another seriously injured.

That explosion occurred during servicing of the air conditioning units and was one of several similar incidents recorded in Abeokuta within a short period.

Confirming Sunday’s development, the Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, said there was indeed an incident but promised that further details would be made available. EFCC spokespersons have yet to release an official statement.

