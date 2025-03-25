Did Justice Agim accompany Wike to UNICAL event? Investigation reveals truth

An investigation by a judicial watchdog, Coalition for Judicial Integrity and Accountability (CJIA), has revealed that Justice Emmanuel Agim of the Supreme Court didn't accompany Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) convocation as widely speculated.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Justice Agim and Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, attended the UNICAL convocation ceremony. The latter was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law, while the former bagged an award.

However, a report later surfaced claiming that the Supreme Court Justice was part of the minister's delegation, insinuating a suspicious relationship after the former delivered the judgement regarding the political crisis in Rivers State.

The apex court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Akande Festus, who reacted in a statement on Monday, clarified that Justice Agim attended the event as an honouree and alumnus, having been deemed worthy by the university’s Governing Council to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to the ceremony. We hereby dispel this false narrative," Festus stated.

Group dismisses allegation against Justice Agbim

Meanwhile, CJIA has dismissed the allegations against Agbim, citing the outcome of an independent investigation into the matter.

According to the group, the investigation concluded that the reports were baseless and part of a calculated attempt to drag the judiciary into political disputes. It warned that such misinformation could erode public trust in the judicial system.

Dr. Umaru Bako, Executive Director of CJIA, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, insisting that Justice Agim attended the event solely as an award recipient and not as part of any political delegation.

“It is deeply concerning that some elements are working tirelessly to undermine public confidence in the judiciary by spreading falsehoods that seek to associate Supreme Court justices with politically exposed individuals at a time of heightened tensions in Rivers State. This is a dangerous and calculated move aimed at discrediting the credibility of the Supreme Court at a time when the nation looks up to it for impartial justice,” Bako stated.

“The facts are clear—he attended the convocation as an award recipient, not as a member of any political delegation. Those pushing this narrative are acting in bad faith.

“It is alarming that each time a Supreme Court justice is seen in a public setting, some political elements try to twist the story to fit their agenda. This must stop. The judiciary must not be dragged into political mudslinging by those who wish to manipulate public sentiment against it.”

The CJIA stressed that attempts to entangle judicial officers in political controversies threaten the integrity of the nation’s legal system.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, and no amount of blackmail will diminish its standing in our democracy. Justice Agim, like his colleagues on the bench, must not be dragged into political conspiracies by those seeking to score cheap points, ” Bako added.