Dele Momodu dismisses APC defection - slams ‘one-man’ dictatorship

Dele Momodu, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has categorically ruled out any possibility of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, June 11, the two-time presidential aspirant expressed strong reservations about the internal culture of the APC, accusing its leadership of fostering autocracy.

“I definitely won’t join the APC. That one is out of the question. If I wanted to join the APC, I wouldn’t be talking to you the way I am this morning,” Momodu declared.

He emphasised that the party’s internal dynamics are too authoritarian for his taste: “I cannot sit in a room where one man will dictate to able-bodied adults who have worked all their lives and say that he is the lord of the manor.”

Momodu’s comments come at a time of internal crisis within the PDP, marked by factional disputes and leadership wrangling.

Despite these challenges, Momodu insisted that the APC is not an alternative for him, reinforcing his commitment to the ideals he believes in.

Momodu admits PDP's decline - calls for coalition ahead of 2027

Earlier on Tuesday, June 10, Momodu had expressed frustration with the state of the PDP, admitting that while his body remains in the party, his soul has effectively left it.

He also argued that only a coalition of political parties could pose a viable challenge to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, signalling his support for a broader alliance to unseat the APC.

His statements underscore the growing discontent among some PDP leaders about the party’s ability to challenge the ruling party effectively in future elections.