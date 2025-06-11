Sowunmi to Atiku: Learn coalition tactics from Tinubu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Segun Sowunmi has urged his longtime principal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to draw lessons from President Bola Tinubu’s coalition-building strategy as he plots a return to power in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on TVC on Tuesday, June 10, Sowunmi, who was Atiku’s campaign spokesperson in the 2023 elections, argued that instead of seeking to form a new party or align with other platforms, Atiku should focus on uniting opposition politicians under the PDP banner.

“I’ve always said to people, people love with their hearts. I love Atiku with my bones. But I can’t help him against himself.

“You can’t run vice presidency on PDP two times with Obasanjo, get the party’s presidential ticket twice, and then think the next best thing is to shop for another platform,” Sowunmi declared.

Atiku has reportedly been leading efforts to build a broad coalition of opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general election.

A team including former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and ex-Governor of Cross River State Liyel Imoke has been tasked with determining whether to create a new party or merge with an existing one.

However, Sowunmi insisted that Atiku’s strategy risks undermining the PDP’s foundation.

He urged the former Vice President to emulate Tinubu’s approach, saying, “Look at your rival, your friend. You guys started together. At best, even if he’s building a coalition, is he not coalescing opponents into his party?”

Praising Tinubu’s political skills, Sowunmi noted, “That guy is something oh, he has this uncanny ability to make everybody individually feel special. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a former foe or a friend; you leave the place feeling that you matter.”

When asked about his relationship with Atiku after a recent meeting with Tinubu, Sowunmi brushed off suggestions of a rift.