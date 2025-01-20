Death toll from Dikko explosion rises to 98, 69 injured, 20 shops destroyed

The death toll from the Dikko tanker explosion has risen to 98, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

The Director-General, NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed the updated figure in a statement issued on Monday in Minna. Baba-Arah also said that 69 people were injured in the explosion, while 20 shops were burnt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the tanker explosion occurred on Saturday morning at about 9 am, along the Dikko-Maje road opposite Baddegi fuelling station in Gurara Local Government Area.

The incident occurred when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed, and an attempt was made to transfer its contents to another tanker. In the process, the PMS came into contact with a generator used to power the transfer process, triggering an explosion that claimed many, injured many, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

NAN reports that the incident had sparked widespread condemnation and sympathy from various quarters.

The Niger and Federal government had commiserated with the families of the victims and promised to provide support to those affected.