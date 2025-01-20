FG directs immediate evacuation of Suleija tanker explosion victims

The Federal Government has ordered the urgent transfer of victims from the recent tanker explosion in Suleija, Niger State, to specialised medical facilities for enhanced care.

The directive came after a high-powered government delegation, led by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, visited the affected area on Sunday, January 19, to assess the situation and offer condolences.

“The President is deeply saddened by the tragedy,” Idris said. “We have seen critically injured victims, and tragically, one of them passed away during our visit. The need for emergency medical attention is immediate, and we are ensuring that victims are evacuated to intensive care units in nearby tertiary health institutions.”

Idris also commended the swift response of the Niger State government, particularly in providing immediate medical care.

The explosion, which occurred near Dikko Junction , has claimed at least eight lives, with more fatalities feared due to the severity of the burns sustained by the victims.

The government’s response follows a worrying trend of tanker explosions.

Idris highlighted that more than 265 lives have been lost in similar incidents over the past five months alone.

FG institutes committee to proffer solution nationwide

These explosions, which occurred in various states including Niger, Jigawa, and Oyo , have prompted the formation of a committee to investigate the causes and develop solutions.

The committee, established by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, includes key stakeholders such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NEMA, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

They will focus on identifying the causes of these tragedies and preventing future occurrences.

Idris also condemned the dangerous practice of individuals scooping fuel from accident scenes, emphasising the government’s stance against such reckless behaviour.

“This must stop. It is unacceptable,” he stressed.